Kasabian announce live show at the Victoria Theatre in Halifax

Rock group Kasabian will be heading to Halifax to perform live at the Victoria Theatre next month

The Leicester four-piece will be heading to Halifax on March 23.

Their last four albums all reached Number One in the UK and headlined the Leeds Festival last year.

In 2010 and 2014, Kasabian won the Q Awards for 'Best Act in the World Today', while they were also named "Best Live Act" at the 2014 Q Awards and the 2007 NME Awards

In 2016 they played two concerts at the King Power stadium, to celebrate Leicester City winning the Premier League title

Tickets for the Halifax gig will go on sale at 10am this Friday.