Lunchtime Live

Hope Baptist Chapel, Hebden Bridge, Saturday, February 10.

Lunchtime Live’s reputation is spreading and this Saturday offers an amazing line up (from 1pm to 4pm) with singer songwriter Henry Parker, author and poet Kieron Higgins, newly signed artist Luke Woods, the beautiful vocals of Weave, plus young singers 14-year-old, Enas Aljabi from Syria and Abigayle Rogers from the Calder Valley Youth Theatre. This is a pay what you feel event and everyone is welcome.