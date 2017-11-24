More big name bands head to the Trades Club

Blow Monkeys/Green Gartside and Alexis Turner

Hebden Bridge Trades Club

December 8 and 15

Eighties hit machines The Blow Monkeys and Scritti Politti’s Green Gartside are coming to play at Hebden Bridge Trades Club in December, writes Paul Clarke..

The Blow Monkeys, led by the charismatic singer/songwriter Robert Howard - aka Dr Robert - ably assisted by bassist Mick Anker, drummer Tony Kiley and saxophonist Neville Henry are back at the Trades on Friday December 8.

Their first hit song ‘Digging Your Scene’ made number 12 on the UK Singles Chart and number 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

They went on to have more big hits in the 1980s, when you actually had to sell tons of record to have made the charts, including It Doesn’t Have To Be This Way, Choice?, Wait which was a UK top five smash with soul diva Kym Mazelle and Celebrate (The Day After You) as Dr Robert duetted with late great soul legend Curtis Mayfield.

They even managed to get You Don’t Own Me on the multi-platinum selling soundtrack to the film Dirty Dancing before parting company on a high in 1990 as their greatest hits compilation Choices went Top Five and Gold on release.

The Blow Monkeys reformed in 2008, and on this tour they will be playing all the hits, plus tunes from their 10th studio album The Wild River.

Green Gartside’s band, Scritti Politti, combined punk’s raw energy with melodic pop songs, and he is back on the road collaborating with Hot Chip mainman Alexis Turner playing the Trades on Friday, December 15.

Scritti Politti began life in Leeds as a Marxist, DIY post-punk band before becoming a more mainstream pop music project in the mid-80s.

Their Cupid & Psyche 85 record spawned three UK Top 20 hits with ‘Wood Beez (Pray Like Aretha Franklin)’, ‘Absolute’ and ‘The Word Girl’, and they also had a US Top 20 hit with ‘Perfect Way’.

Gartside became disillusioned with the music industry, but was eventually persuaded out of retirement scoring a Mercury Prize nomination for the stripped down White Bread, Black Beer album in 2006.

Alexis Taylor fronts acclaimed synth-pop outfit, Hot Chip, who also secured a Mercury animation for the band’s second album The Warning.