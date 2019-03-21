More tickets released to meet high demand for Brighouse and Rastrick Band concert

Recent winners of the Yorkshire Regional Championships, Brighouse and Rastrick Brass Band
Recent winners of the Yorkshire Regional Championships, Brighouse and Rastrick Brass Band

After being crowned winners of the Yorkshire Brass Band Championships, Brighouse and Rastrick Band has released extra tickets for the upcoming Massed Bands Concert at Huddersfield Town Hall.

There was a surge in demand for tickets to the concert on March 30 which also features Grimethorpe Colliery Band, who placed second in the championships.

Read: Brighouse and Rastrick Brass Band was victorious at Yorkshire Brass Band Championships

To meet the high demand, extra tickets have been released in the Gallery, priced at £12.

The performance will take place at Huddersfield Town Hall on Saturday, March 30 at 7.15pm.

For more information and tickets visit www.kirkleestownhalls.co.uk or call 01494 223200.