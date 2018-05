Jersey Boys

Alhambra Theatre, Bradford from May 22-June 2

The remarkable true story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons and their rise to stardom from the wrong side of the tracks. These four boys from New Jersey became one of the most successful bands in pop history, were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and sold 175 million records worldwide, all before they turned 30. The show is packed with their hits, including December, 1963 (Oh What a Night).

Tickets 01274 432000.