Paul Weller tribute The Modfathers are coming to Brighouse

Paul Weller’s influence on popular music is immeasurable.

From the crash of guitars that heralded The Jam in the late 70s to the mellower mood and feel of The Style Council and more recently a stellar solo career, Weller has molded himself into the fabric of British music.

It’s hardly surprising then that lots of bands out there want to perform his songs.

One of the best on the curcuit are The Modfathers whose lead singer Tony Brown (above) bears more than a passing resemblance to the great man.

They play the whole Weller songbook, bringing to life the drive and atmosphere of these great periods in the history of modern music and culture. They’re at V73 in Brighouse on Saturday (November 24). Doors are at 7.30pm.