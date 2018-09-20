Pop megastar Ed Sheeran confirms two concerts Leeds next summer

It's official - Ed Sheeran will play two outdoor gigs in Leeds next summer.

The Calderdale-born pop superstar has announced two dates in Roundhay Park on Friday August 16 and Saturday August 17.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday September 27 at 10am from official vendors only.

The concert will be a paperless event - meaning that instead of being issued with a ticket, punters will be able to access the site using the card they paid online with.

Roundhay Park has a history of hosting major stars, with Michael Jackson, Bruce Springsteen, U2, Genesis, Simple Minds and The Rolling Stones all having played there in its heyday as a venue in the 1980s and 90s. The last big name to appear in the park was Robbie Williams in 2006.

