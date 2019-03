Flossie Malavialle

Square Chapel, Friday March 15 at 8pm. (01422 349422)

The French born singer has been based in the North East of England since 2002. Several years on, her profile has gone from strength to strength, playing throughout the UK and far beyond. She already has a collection of 12 albums. She sings and plays a wide variety of songs in French, English and Spanish interspersed with a touch of humorous GeordieFrench banter which gives her concerts a certain “je ne sais quoi”.