Raving with the kids

Mothers Day Rave

The Golden Lion, Todmorden on Sunday, March 31 from 2-4.30pm

Following on from the huge success of the End of Year Rave at the Golden Lion, Playhouse Project are back to celebrate Mother’s Day. Ditch the flowers and round up your kids, this family rave special is for all the underground Mamas and Papas that like it old-skool style! As usual there’ll be free glow sticks, top DJs, dancers, club lighting, visuals, bubble machines, inflatables and giant balloons. And when the fun gets too much there are chill out activities. Tickets: www.skiddle.com/e/13471179/