Rock from either side of the pond

Dan Reed Network

Warehouse 23, Wakefield on Wednesday, November 14

Dan Reed Network will showcase new material from the upcoming album whilst revisiting the hits and reworking some DRN classics in what promises to be a raucous celebration of their inaugural, global, fan immersive recording project “Origins.” Joining the Dan Reed Network on tour are two of the best up and coming British rock bands, Mason Hill and Hollowstar. “DRN are thoroughly looking forward to sharing the stage with these talented young bands,” said Dan.

Tickets: 0871 220 0260