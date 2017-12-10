Roll out the carpet for inspirational Tom

Tom Hingley

Archway Project, Arden Road Social Club, Thursday, December 28

Here’s a chance to catch the brilliant Tom Hingley, former lead singer with legendary Madchester band Inspiral Carpets, in a toned down mood at this solo acoustic gig. Hingley who was born in Abingdon, Berkshire moved to Oldham in 1984 to study English at Manchester Polytechnic. He got a job collecting glasses at the famous Haçienda nightclub in Manchester and became lead vocalist of Inspiral Carpets in 1989. After six successful years, Inspiral Carpets split in 1995. The doors open at 7.30pm and it will cost you £5 to get in.