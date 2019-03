Iona Fyfe Trio

Ryburn Folk Club/The Malt House, Rishworth

Scottish folk artist Iona Fyfe has become one of the country’s finest young ballad singers.

Though only 21, she has toured extensively in Europe, Canada and the UK and earned numerous plaudits for her ‘magical and charismatic’ singing. With Charlie Grey on guitar and Aidan Moodie on fiddle, she will play on Wednesday, March 27, 8pm.

For tickets call: 01422 822569.