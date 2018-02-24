Straight out of California

The Bellrays

The Lantern, Halifax, March 2

If music is food for the soul, then the Bellrays are thanksgiving and they know how to cook. The Bellrays strip down to the meat of what music means to them. The Californian outfit arrive in Halifax with their first full new album since the release of Black Lightning in 2010, Punk Funk Rock Soul Volume 2, which came out on February 2, follows the release of Volume One, a four-track taster EP released in 2017 as an appetiser for the main feast on Cargo Record UK. “We take our ear where our heart lives in simple song writing, says singer Lisa Kekaula.Tickets: www.thelanternhalifax.co.uk