Students still have time to enter Calderdale's Battle of the Bands

Calling all young musicans as Ryburn Valley High School Sixth Form announces it will be hosting its first Calderdale Battle of the Bands.

The event will take place at Siddal Ex-Service Men's and Social Club on Thursday 28 February and invites Calderdale Sixth Form students who want to take their music to the next level to apply.

The idea for the event began as a request from a student for more opportunities to explore live music in the area. This has grown into a vision that aims to provide a platform for aspiring musicians to showcase their talents outside of the virtual landscape of social media.

Ten colleges from across Calderdale are competing for a place at the event including, North Halifax Grammar School, Rastrick High School, Trinity Academy, Rishwort School, Brighouse High School, Brooksbank School, Crossley Heath School, Calderdale College and Lightcliffe Academy.

Six bands will be selected from those that apply to perform on the night. They will be judged by people from all areas of the music industry.

Tim Whitehead is a very well respected and experienced music manager based in Manchester.

Helen Baron (DJ Red Helen) has racked up a long list of extraordinary gigs such as playing at Reading festival and warming up Chic.

Simon Partridge is the music expert, currently tutoring at Preston University, and Jason Elliot, former director of the award winning Hebden Bridge Blues festival, will also judge.

One of the exciting prizes for the winning band will be a day at Hebden Bridge underground studios. This will give any band enough time to record a great demo and is worth hundreds of pounds.

Also at the event, the audience will be treated to some very special guest appearances.

Rhys Jenkins, from EGO States fame, will be performing an exclusive solo set as well as a surprise guest appearance on the night.

For those who want to apply, at least one member of the band must be a student at one of the colleges.

Applications will be accepted for all forms of musical acts including solo artists.

All the music performed must be original and all applications must be submitted by Friday 8 February 2019.

To apply at http://bit.ly/CalderdaleBoBapp or email t.logan@rvhschool.co.uk for further information.

Tickets to watch the show are available at www.eventbrite.com

