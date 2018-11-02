Superb cast for iconic musical

Chicago The Musical

Halifax Playhouse from November 20-24 . New company High Flying Productions have put together a superb cast for their production of Chicago later this month - building on the success of Gypsy in April. Caroline Boothroyd (top), who played Velma Kelly on the West End stage approached the company after watching Gypsy and successfully auditioned as Roxie Hart. Rebecca Cawthra (left) is Velma. Cell block girl Lucy Buckley has just finished work on the BBCs Mother, Father, Son starring Richard Gere - the original Billy Flynn. Tickets: highflyingproductions.co.uk