Calderdale Big Band

Victoria Hall, Ripponden on May 12, 7.30pm

Swing into Spring with Calderdale Big Band as it presents a night of classic big band hits. Vocalists Shelly Davies and Robert Gee will perform a selection of standards from Ella Fitzgerald and Frank Sinatra. Doors open at 7.30pm, band strikes up at 8pm. Tickets £12 (including a pie and pea supper) available from Geoff Atherton on 01422 824242 or from Ripponden Conservative Club.

calderdalebigband.co.uk