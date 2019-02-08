The big music stars who have performed and who are coming to Calderdale in 2019 Stages are lighting up across Calderdale as more big names head to venue across the borough as it puts it mark on the music scene. Here we take a look at the big names who have already performed and the stars already confirmed on stages in 2019. 1. Jake Bugg The musician performed songs from his critically acclaimed new album Hearts That Strain at the Victoria Theatre in November jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Gary Barlow Pop superstar Gary Barlow wowed an adoring crowd at the Victoria Theatre in May calling them one of the loudest crowds he's ever heard. jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Kasabian The Leicester four-piece had people queuing around the corner for tickets at the Victoria Theatre after they announced their gig in Halifax in March last year. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Florence and the Machine The Victoria Theatre was once again the venue for another stellar name as Florence and the Machine plated one of three headline in May last year jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2