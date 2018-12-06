Tickets for The Script in Halifax - here’s how you can get them

Tickets for Irish band The Script’s Victoria Theatre gig go on sale tomorrow morning (Friday).

The Calderdale show is one of a number of intimate shows across the UK in the lead up to a very special concert at London Royal Albert Hall in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust.

To date the boys have made five albums - four of them number ones - and have sold 30 million records.

Songs such as For The First Time, Hall Of Fame, Breakeven and Superheroes have been smash hits on a global scale.

To grab your tickets go to gigsandtours.com or ticketmaster.co.uk or from the Victoria Theatre on 01422 351158.