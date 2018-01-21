Week when independent venues take centre stage

Independent Venue Week

Various places across Calderdale

Independent Venue Week - a celebration of music venues - celebrates its fifth birthday by becoming ever bigger and better than before.

And nowehere more than Calderdale underlines the diverse nature and importance of these nurturing grounds for bands at the start, in the middle and at the end of their careers.

In Calderdale several venues will take part in the week from Monday, January 29 to Sunday February 4.

Among them is the Grayston Unity in Halifax, the smallest establishment which can hold an audience of just 18, while the newest venue to join a list of 160 places across the UK is also in Halifax, The Lantern.

Up the valley in Hebden Bridge, The Trades Club continues to be a major draw for top artists and this year, one of five ambassadors, South Tyneside singer-songwriter Nadine Shah will be headlining her own show on February 3 - unfortunately it is already sold out.

She recently released her third full-length record, Holiday Destination, to critical acclaim.

“Don’t get me wrong, I’m all for a fancy sit downgig in some elaborate venue but I’ll take a sweat fest in some small dive ant day of the week. Being so close to a stage and properly submerging yourself in a show is hard to top,” says Shah explaining why she signed up for IVW 18.

Joining Shah at the Trades is Pete Fij & Terry Bickers on January 31; Richard Dawson on February 1 and Slow Readers Club, February 2, which is also sold out.

Over at The Lantern Ian McNabb of Icicle Works plays January 31; James Brown Is Annie, featuring Hamish Stuart ex Average White Band is on February 2; February 3 sees Silent K featuring members Of The Zutons, Fat White Family & Mark Lanegan Band and on February 4 it’s Jah Wobble & The Invaders Of The Heart.

The Grayston Unity features Tensheds on February 1 and Jaye Bartell on February 4.

In Queensbury at the Black Dyke Mills Heritage venue on February 2 is Ego States with Low Lanes and on February 3 is Roger Davies & his band with Magdalen Bath.

Go to individual venue websites for details or independentvenueweek.com