Win one of two quadruple CDs

Win Dreamboats & Petticoats Diamond Edition CD
For those who were there, every song will trigger a memory, whether falling in love to Elvis ‘Love Me Tender’, your first party (Lesley Gore ‘It’s My Party’), coming of age (Neil Sedaka ‘Happy Birthday Sweet Sixteen’ or breaking up (Buddy Holly ‘It Doesn’t Matter Anymore’), there are 100 reasons to put this top of any Christmas list. We’ve two of these quadruple CDs to give away in our free competition. Just send your name and phone number to tim.worsnop@jpress.co.uk by noon, Friday December 1. Winners to be informed immediately.
