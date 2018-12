Ryburn 3 Step Village Barn Dance with live music from Granny’s Attic with Barry Goodman

Victoria Hall, Ripponden, December 8 at 8pm

A young trio of folk musicians playing melodeon, fiddle and guitar, Granny’s Attic started playing together at school ( as a way of avoiding games lessons) - now they are making a considerable impact on the English folk scene. Barry Goodman is the caller for the evening, guiding people through dances.

Call 01422 822569 for tickets.