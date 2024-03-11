New Alan Bennett feature film set in Yorkshire market town calls for Yorkshire actors to audition
Robert Sterne Casting is looking for 17 to 20 year old actors who are ‘native to the Yorkshire area’ to audition for ‘major roles’ in the new film.
Alan Bennett (Talking Heads, The Lady in the Van) will be behind the new feature film set in a Yorkshire market town during the First World War.
In a post on X, the casting director said those auditioning must be available for filming between May and June 2024.
People of all ethnicities are encouraged to apply and it is not a requirement to be a professional actor.
The post says the roles will require male and female actors, and that applicants should be confident and have a good sense of humour. It also says that applicants must be at least 17 years of age and have completed their GCSEs.
Applicants are required to submit a recent photograph as well as a short video of themselves to be in with a chance of reaching the next stage, which will be self-taping a short scene from the film. The deadline for applying is Friday, March 22.
The film will be directed by Nicholas Hytner (The Madness of King George, The Lady in the Van) and is set to be released in 2026. Further details on how to apply can be found on the Robert Sterne Casting X page.