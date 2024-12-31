Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New Year's Eve fireworks will be on TV yet again

The annual fireworks display in London will be on TV again.

Welcome in 2025 with the spectacular display.

It will be televised and this is how you can watch it.

The traditional New Year’s firework display will be televised once again. Audiences can welcome in 2025 with the spectacular show.

BBC and ITV will both be showing the display from London as the clock ticks over into the next year. It will cause Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s New Year’s Eve disco to be interrupted for a short time.

But how can you watch it and what time will the TV coverage begin? Here’s all you need to know:

What time are the New Year’s Fireworks on TV?

The ball will drop to welcome in 2025 at midnight - as the calendar flips over to January 1. Coverage is due to start between 11.50pm and 12am depending on the channel you are watching.

New Year’s Eve fireworks will be on TV (image: AFP/Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

How to watch the fireworks?

Audiences in England will have the choice of multiple channels to watch the fireworks. It includes both BBC One and ITV1.

The coverage will be live from 12am on January 1 on the Beeb, it has been confirmed. However ITV will start slightly earlier with the news at 11.50pm.

The fireworks will also be shown on news channels such as BBC News, Sky News and other 24 hour broadcasters. So you will have plenty of choices to pick from.

