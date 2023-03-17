News you can trust since 1853
Chloe Ferry will help open the new club (Getty Images)
Chloe Ferry coming to Halifax: See inside new town centre nightclub Top Club she will help open tomorrow night

A new Halifax town centre nightclub is opening tomorrow night – and Chloe Ferry will be helping celebrate.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 17th Mar 2023, 20:24 GMT

The reality TV personality, who starred in Geordie Shore and Celebrity Big Brother, will be the special guest at Top Club on Wards End.

She posted a video on social media earlier this week saying she is excited and asking “Who is going to join me getting mortal?”

The club is where Scene used to be and is promising “a new clubbing experience” every Friday and Saturday night.

It has a sleek new decor, sound system and light show and among its drinks are some exciting cocktails.

Opening night is tomorrow (Saturday, March 18) from 10pm until 5am.

Entry will be free before 1am.

Inside the new nightclub at Wards End

Inside the new nightclub at Wards End

The club has a new sound system

The club has a new sound system

The drinks menu will include cocktails

The drinks menu will include cocktails

The club opens on Saturday (March 18)

The club opens on Saturday (March 18)

