Chloe Ferry coming to Halifax this weekend for new town centre club opening
Chloe Ferry is coming to Halifax on Saturday for the opening of a new club.
The reality TV personality, who starred in Geordie Shore and Celebrity Big Brother, will be helping open Top Club.
She posted on social media: "On March 18 I’m going to be at Top Club in Halifax. I am so excited. Who is going to join me getting mortal?”
The new night spot is opening where Scene used to be at Wards End in Halifax town centre.
As reported by the Courier, the venue will be opening on Friday and Saturday nights, from 10pm until 5am.
The club is promising a new 30-speaker sound system, light shows, lasers and a big screen.