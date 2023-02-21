Chloe Ferry coming to party in Halifax as she helps open new town centre nightclub

The Geordie Shore and Celebrity Big Brother star will be helping celebrate the first night of Top Club.

The new night spot, opening where Scene used to be at Wards End in Halifax town centre, had planned to open this weekend but has pushed its unveiling back until Saturday, March 18.

In a video on the club’s Facebook page, Chloe says she excited to be partying at the club.

Chloe Ferry (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images for Paramount+)

As reported by the Courier, the venue will be opening on Friday and Saturday nights.

The club is promising a new 30-speaker sound system, light shows, lasers and a big screen.

For more details, search for Top Club Halifax on Facebook.