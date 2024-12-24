CHRISTMAS: 33 photos that will take you right back to a festive night out in Halifax in 2000s

Do you spot anyone you know?
1. On the town
Christmas in Halifax - Surgical division nurses christmas party back in 2008 Photo: Jim Fitton
2. On the town
Janet, Michelle, Tanya, Steph and Carol back in 2005. Photo: Jim Fitton
3. On The Town
Emma, left, and Sarah on a night out back in 2008. Photo: Ian Swift
4. On the town
Halifax Youth Service on a night out in Halifax back in 2006 Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.