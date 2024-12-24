CHRISTMAS: 33 photos that will take you right back to a festive night out in Halifax in 2000s

By Abigail Kellett
Published 20th Dec 2022, 06:00 GMT
Updated 24th Dec 2024, 08:21 GMT
We are turning the clock back two decades to remember Christmas nights out in Halifax town centre back in the 2000s.

Do you spot anyone you know?

Christmas in Halifax - Surgical division nurses christmas party back in 2008

1. On the town

Christmas in Halifax - Surgical division nurses christmas party back in 2008 Photo: Jim Fitton

Janet, Michelle, Tanya, Steph and Carol back in 2005.

2. On the town

Janet, Michelle, Tanya, Steph and Carol back in 2005. Photo: Jim Fitton

Emma, left, and Sarah on a night out back in 2008.

3. On The Town

Emma, left, and Sarah on a night out back in 2008. Photo: Ian Swift

Halifax Youth Service on a night out in Halifax back in 2006

4. On the town

Halifax Youth Service on a night out in Halifax back in 2006 Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

