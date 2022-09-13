News you can trust since 1853
Halifax nights out back in 2004

Halifax nostalgia: 33 fabulous photos that will take you back to Halifax nights out in 2004 and 2005

Everyone loves a trip down memory lane and we're turning back the clock to check out pictures from fun nights out in Halifax town centre back in 2004 and 2005.

By Abigail Kellett
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 10:28 pm

1. On The Town

Jill, Ula, Chloe and Cat.

Photo: Steve Barraclough

2. On the Town

Specsavers leaving do

Photo: Steve Barraclough

3. On the Town

Jolene, Heather, Ria and Lisa.

Photo: Steve Barraclough

4. On the Town

Chris and Andy.

Photo: Steve Barraclough

