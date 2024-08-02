Halifax nostalgia: 25 pictures looking back at big nights out in Halifax in the late 2000sHalifax nostalgia: 25 pictures looking back at big nights out in Halifax in the late 2000s
Halifax nostalgia: 25 pictures looking back at big nights out in Halifax in the late 2000s

HALIFAX RETRO: 25 pictures looking back at big nights out in Halifax in the late 2000s

By Abigail Kellett
Published 24th Nov 2022, 06:00 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2024, 11:44 BST
We're taking a look in our archives at photos from our Big Night Out feature from the late 2000s.

From town centre nights out to charity fundraisers, can you spot anyone in our trip down memory lane?

Here are 22 iconic Halifax nightclubs and bars from over the years

11 photos of Halifax and Elland pubs that are gone but not forgotten

Here are 11 amazing things that Halifax has given to the world

Rigor Mortis playing the Epilepsy fund raising evening at Halifax Bowling Club back in 2008.

1. Big Night Out

Rigor Mortis playing the Epilepsy fund raising evening at Halifax Bowling Club back in 2008. Photo: Charles Round

Photo Sales
Big Night Out at Halifax Bowling Club back in 2008.

2. Big Night Out

Big Night Out at Halifax Bowling Club back in 2008. Photo: Charles Round

Photo Sales
Big Night Out at the Rex, Elland for Mamma Mia/greek theme fundraiser night back in 2008.

3. Big Night Out

Big Night Out at the Rex, Elland for Mamma Mia/greek theme fundraiser night back in 2008. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo Sales
Big Night Out at the Rex, Elland for Mamma Mia/greek theme fundraiser night back in 2008

4. Big Night Out

Big Night Out at the Rex, Elland for Mamma Mia/greek theme fundraiser night back in 2008 Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Halifax