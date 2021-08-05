New bar and nightclub set to launch in Halifax

Sky garden at Townhouse

Opening to the public on August 12, the 15,000 ft sq space has undergone a massive £200,000 makeover, making it unrecognisable as its former Potting Shed self.

As well as that, over 50 jobs have been created at the Fountain Street location, boosting the local economy significantly.

Spread across four floors, the focus of Townhouse is all about bringing people together to have a great time, with customers able to experience a different delight on each level.

Plus, every Thursday, Friday and Saturday, resident DJs will dial things up a notch, playing banging tunes to welcome in the weekend.

The ‘Basement’ sports bar is the perfect space to watch the Premier League kick off this August, with its huge LED video wall screening all the big games as well as late night boxing.

Tuck into dirty burgers that are perfect for the gram, and large sharing platters whilst getting into the spirit of the game.

Every weekend, the ‘Basement’ will be transformed into a club, featuring local DJ talent with headline acts from across the UK taking over once a month. Customers will have access to a selection of bookable private booths, suitable for any occasion.

On the ground floor is the ‘Living Room’, serving delicious homemade food that can all be washed down with an eclectic menu of original cocktails and an excellent range of craft beers, including local brewer, Vocation and some top international picks.

Also on the roof terrace is the ‘Sky Lounge & Sky Garden’, with a retractable roof terrace that ensures the fun continues whatever the weather.

Speaking about the re-brand and re-opening, Operations Director, Andy Ingham, said: “We wanted to make use of every inch of this huge space and offer everyone who visits an experience that they will remember.

"There is a range of food offerings on each floor and the different themes mean there is something for everyone and every occasion.

"We’re really proud of being able to provide jobs for so many people and, in fact, we need more people to come on-board! Townhouse is a huge venture for us, but it’s the perfect time to be opening and Halifax is the ideal location for it.

"Several new bars and restaurants have opened in the area and the town is bustling again.”