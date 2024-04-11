45 photos that will take you back to Halifax nights out in 200645 photos that will take you back to Halifax nights out in 2006
45 photos that will take you back to Halifax nights out in 2006

NOSTALGIA: 45 fabulous photos that will take you back to Halifax nights out in 2006

We’re turning the clock back to remember nights out in Halifax town centre back in 2006.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 10th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2024, 10:22 BST

Do you spot anyone you know?

33 photos that will take you back to nights out in Halifax in 2003

32 photos that will take you back to 1970s in Halifax and Calderdale

42 photos that will take you right back to nights out in Halifax in 2008

Di, Jo, Ali, Jan, Dawn.

1. On the town

Di, Jo, Ali, Jan, Dawn. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo Sales
Samantha, Fiona and Helen.

2. On the town

Samantha, Fiona and Helen. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo Sales
Fiona and Hazel.

3. On the town

Fiona and Hazel. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo Sales
Julie and Nikki.

4. On the town

Julie and Nikki. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 12
Next Page
Related topics:HalifaxNostalgiaCalderdale

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.