Siblings open new bar in Halifax town centre

Jamie and Tyler Carr, who also own The Wine Barrel in The Piece Hall, have expanded into Westgate Arcade with their new venture The Hourglass.

The bar has a speakeasy-theme and serves cocktails, lagers, ales, spirits, coffees and more.

The pair, from Brighouse, opened the new bar just in time for the jubilee weekend

The Hourglass is open now in Westgate Arcade

Jamie said: ‘I’m proud to be expanding into the local community even more. Halifax has such a great family feel and we want to bring more fun and laughter to the area.