Plenty to see and do at The Piece Hall - here's what's happening this month

The Piece Hall, Halifax have plenty of events on in February to take us from the colder months through into spring.

From walks to workshops and wool to wire, here are the events taking place at the Grade I listed landmark this month.

The Blanket by David Murphy (In partnership with Yorkshire Sculpture Park): The unusual sculpture which was officially opened in the Piece Hall courtyard at the end of last month will be available to see until Sunday, April 7. Commissioned in partnership with Yorkshire Sculpture Park (YSP) and co-funded by the Arts Council National Lottery Project Grant programme, ‘The Blanket’ is a large-scale floor-based sculpture. Steel tubes have been used to create a magnified weave, a shallow grid of intercepting and merging lines of subtly curved metal that together create a large ‘picnic blanket’.

Little Lambs toddler sessions: Visit The Piece Hall learning studio on February 12 from 10am to 11.15am for an early years session complete with songs, stories and a craft activity. Complimentary refreshments available for adults.

Arts and Heritage tours: From now until Wednesday, March 27, join The Piece Hall’s expert heritage guides for a free tour of the beautiful building and a walk through its fascinating history and the inspiration behind The Blanket sculpture by David Murphy. Tours take place at 12pm, 1pm and 2.30pm.

Spin A Yarn Craft Social: This new get together begins on Tuesday February 12 and then will take place on every second Tuesday of the month from 1pm to 3pm. It's a free get together where crafters can bring in a project and join other makers for a knitting/crocheting/weaving/spinning social. No need to book, just turn up.

Making Monday: Weave Yourself: Taking inspiration from The Piece Hall’s 2019 resident woven steel sculpture ‘The Blanket’, visitors can have a go at creating a weaving of themselves using different materials. This event will take place on Monday, February 18 from 10.30am to 3pm.

The Blanket Tales: Join in on a storytelling tour of The Piece Hall, learn about the textile trade and experience The Piece Hall's magic blanket. The event will take place on Tuesday 19 and Wednesday 20 February at 10.30am, 12pm and 2pm. It's recommended for over 5s.

Workshop Wednesday: Woven Wall Art: Join artist Natalie Bellingham and learn how to weave wall art with chicken wire. Create beautiful lines, colours and textures and take home your woven masterpiece. Takes place on Wednesday 20 February at 10am, 11.30am, 1.30pm and 3pm. It's recommended for over 7s.

Arts Award In A Day: Families can join the Heritage & Learning Team for a full day of art inspired by the sculpture in the courtyard; The Blanket. Make a sculpture, find out about famous artists and discover The Piece Hall’s new exhibition. At the end of the day each child will have completed their Discover Arts Award. Recommended for ages seven to 12 and will take place on Thursday 21 February.

For more information on upcoming events, visit www.thepiecehall.co.uk