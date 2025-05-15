Sky Sports will be broadcasting Night 15 of the Premier League Darts live 🎯

The Premier League Darts is in Aberdeen for Night 15.

After weeks of fierce competition it is almost time for the play-offs.

But how can you watch the action at home?

There are just a few weeks of the Premier League Darts left and there is still plenty to play for. Three spots in the play-offs have been secured, but one is up for grabs.

Aberdeen’s P&J Live will be hosting the action this week. But if you didn’t manage to get tickets, you might be wondering if you can watch it at home.

The competition has just three more nights before the 2025 winner is crowned. Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Premier League Darts on TV today?

Luke Humphries (L) and Luke Littler (R) after a Premier League Darts match | George Wood/Getty Images

It is the P&J Live in Aberdeen’s turn to host the competition - and it comes after Gerwyn Price and Luke Humphries joined Luke Littler in securing their places in the play-off in London at the end of the month. One spot remains up for grabs, so you won’t want to miss out on the latest round of action.

Sky Sports has been the home of the whole tournament - and will also be broadcasting the world championship at the end of the year. The Premier League Darts Night 15 will be live from 7pm, with coverage lasting for the rest of the evening.

Which Sky Sports channel is the darts on?

If you have been following the Premier League Darts throughout the year, you will be familiar with Sky’s habit of moving around the channel it is on. It has certainly kept viewers on their toes over the last 15 weeks.

Fortunately it won’t be hard to find the darts this evening as it will be live on Sky Sports Main Event/ HD from 7pm. It won’t be moving around either, so you don’t have to worry about changing channels.

The darts is also on Sky Sports+ this evening - if that is the channel you have access to. For those with a Now TV sports package, you can also watch the action live on that.

