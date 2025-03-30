Protection ITV cast: who is in the show and where do you know them from?
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
- Protection is reaching the climax of its first season.
- The drama features plenty of recognisable faces.
- But where do you know the actors from?
With just two episodes to go, the tension on ITV’s Protection is set to be ratcheted up another notch. After being disrupted last week, the show is back on its usual schedule once again.
Siobhan Finneran leads the cast as DI Liz Nyles who works in the world of witness protection. After a devastating day at work which raises questions about the integrity of her unit.
Listen now on Screen Babble: The Oscars - a year to forget? The White Lotus, Mystery Boxes and Harry Potter
But who else is in the cast and what time does it start? Here’s all you need to know:
Who is in the cast of Protection?
The cast features a number of recognisable names and faces from British TV. Including a former Happy Valley star and a Coronation Street icon.
- Siobhan Finneran as DI Liz Nyles
- Katherine Kelly as DCI Hannah Wheatley
- Nadine Marshall as DCI Amanda Kelman
- Barry Ward as DS Paul Brandice
- Chaneil Kular as DS Raj Kholi
- David Hayman as Sid Nyles
- Nichola Burley as Gemma Brandice
- Akiya Henry as DS Sue Beardsley
- Alec Newman as Edward Crowther
- Tom Christian as DI Tommy Jardine
- Jodie Price as Jasmine Nyles
- Andrew Knott as DI Richard Bewley
- Ace Bhatti as DCI Arun Kapoor
- Tilly Kaye as Amy McLennan
- Charlotte Mills as DS Rachel Gordon
- Jonathan Cake as John Gibson
- Ian Pirie as Assistant Chief Inspector Rory Davenport
- Zora Bishop as Rezan Crowther
- Syrus Lowe as DC Noel Taylor
- Nick Moss as Freddie Howard
- Joseph Millson as Elliot Hughes
- Reuven Walker as Arlo Crowther
- Louise Lee as Nurse
- Naomi Yang as Irene Kim
- Kris Hitchen as Jimmy McLennan
- Adam Long as Patrick Ellis
- Waj Ali as Soran Ahmadi
- Anthony Flanagan as DCI Amos Wilson
Where do you know the actors from?
Protection’s main star Siobhan Finneran has had a long career in TV, including a stint on Coronation Street from 1989 to 1990. She played Janice Garvey in the first seven series of Benidorm and later played Clare Cartwright in Happy Valley - the sister of Sgt Catherine Cawood.
Coronation Street fans will spot another familiar face in the form of Katherine Kelly, who played Becky McDonald from 2006 to 2012. She also played Lady Mae in Mr Selfridge - and also appeared in the second series of Happy Valley.
The cast also includes Nadine Marshall who has had roles in shows such as Champion, Sherwood and Trigger Point. As well as other actors such as Barry Ward (Bad Sisters), Chaneil Kular (Sex Education), David Hayman (Sid and Nancy), Nichola Burley (The Gold) and Akiya Henry (Silent Witness).
Get your favourite shows for less with these hand-picked offers. (Contains affiliate links)
Now TV: Access to Sky's award winning shows such as Lockerbie and Brassic. Currently £6.99 a month (was £9.99). Get the deal here.
Disney+: £4.99 a month gets you access to Only Murders in the Building, Welcome to Wrexham and the whole of the Marvel and Star Wars universes. Click here.
Amazon Prime Video: Clarkson's Farm, Day of the Jackal and Dune: Prophecy are all on Prime. 30-day free trial, then £8.99 a month. Click here.
Apple TV: The home of Slow Horses and a growing roster of quality shows including Silo, Severance and Bad Sisters. Seven days free, then £8.99 a month. Click here.
What time is Protection ITV?
The new crime drama continues on ITV today (March 30) - with the finale following tomorrow (March 31) evening. Each episode of Protection is due to start at 9pm, including tonight’s first instalment.
They will run for around an hour and finish at approximately 10pm. The full boxset is also available on ITVX, if you want to binge watch it right now.
The app can be downloaded on Smart TVs, tablets, phones and more.
What to expect from Protection tonight?
The preview for the fifth episode, via Radio Times, reads: “The conspiracy takes an unexpected twist as Liz makes an alarming discovery which brings her closer to the gangster Crowther.”
What have you made of Protection so far - and how do you think it will end? Let me know your thoughts by email: [email protected].
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.