Rag’n’Bone Man has announced his return with new music set to drop this autumn.

The ‘Human’ singer has announced his brand new album ‘What Do You Believe In?’, which is set to be released on October 18, 2024. It will mark his first studio album release since his last record ‘Life By Misadventure’ was released in 2021.

Rag’n’Bone Man, whose real name is Rory Charles Graham, said of the new record: “It’s a representation of how I feel in this moment, at this time in my life – it represents joy, love and happiness. You’ve got to take people on a bit of a journey – It’s basically real life. Songwriting is always an extension of my emotions.” He has also announced a new tour of the UK and EU in support of the new album, kicking off in Leeds on November 16. The full UK dates are:

Leeds, O2 Academy - November 16

Birmingham, O2 Academy - November 17

Glasgow, O2 Academy - November 19

Manchester, O2 Apollo - November 20

London, O2 Academy Brixton - November 22

Plymouth, Plymouth Pavillions - November 23

Brighton, The Brighton Centre - November 24

He will also visit Cologne, Berlin, Hamburg, Luxembourg, Amsterdam and Paris on the European leg after his UK shows. Fans who pre-order the new album will receive early access to tickets.