Rave on - it’s a crazy feeling!

The Playhouse Project: The Golden Lion, Todmorden on December 30 from 2pm to 4.30pm

Here’s a novel idea that can be enjoyed by mum, dad and kids alike.

The Playhouse Project is possibly one of its kind - a family rave event where everyone can dance the hours away with glow sticks, LED hoops, bubble and foam machines with a top DJ!

And when your legs tire, there always a bar and chill out area to recuperate.

It is the idea of a bunch of ex-ravers and DJs who are now parents and has gone down a storm in Manchester, unsurprisingly.

For tickets visit www.theplayhouseproject.uk