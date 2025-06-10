Don’t you dare touch Goonies Hollywood, don’t you dare!

Hollywood has been hot on remakes recently.

Disney’s latest live-action do-over is in cinemas with Lilo and Stitch.

But which films should they never touch?

It is that time of the month again… a brand new episode of Screen Babble is out. The award-nominated podcast is back to bring you all that is hot - and what is not - in the world of TV and film.

Between the end of The Last of Us’s second series to the continued trend of Hollywood remakes hitting the big screen, there has been plenty to yap about. Disney’s Lilo and Stitch reboot has been gobbling up at the box office and it prompted a debate on the state of the movies.

The Screen Babble crew - Benji, Matt and Kelly - chat about which films should never be remade. Listen to the full episode embedded below.

While it might seem like a simple question, the podcast team all went in very different directions. Kelly wants Hollywood to preserve the sanctity of a childhood classic with Goonies.

It has long been rumoured that they could remake or revive the 1980s favourite. But Kelly was having none of it.

Benji is sick of them trying to do the Texas Chainsaw Massacre over and over again. He feels like it is time to let the iconic horror franchise die for good.

Taking things at a completely different angle, Matt says it is time to give up trying to adapt Resident Evil. The video game adaptations keep shambling on like a zombie, but he thinks it is time to put it down.

