Show-stopping music and theatre coming to the big screen at Halifax Vue

A month of first class music, theatre and more has been unveiled by Vue Halifax as part of its Big Screen Events calendar.

The latest National Theatre production to come to Vue screens is The Lehman Trilogy, featuring the story of a family and company who changed the world, told in three parts in the same evening. Academy Award-winner Sam Mendes directs Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley and Ben Miles, who play the Lehman brothers, their sons and grandsons.

This critically acclaimed and five-time Olivier-winning play, filmed on London’s West End, will be broadcast on the big screen on Thursday 25th July as part of National Theatre Live’s 10th birthday season.

André Rieu’s annual hometown Maastricht concerts attract fans from all over the world and are also one of the most popular Big Screen Events each year. The medieval town square is transformed into a spectacular backdrop for an unforgettable evening of music and dance in a concert filled with humour, emotion and fun for all ages.

André Rieu’s 2019 Maastricht Concert – Shall We Dance can be seen in Vue on July 27 and 28..

Johnny Carr, Event Cinema Manager at Vue UK and Ireland, said: “Our fantastic array of Big Screen Events continues throughout July, with some that are absolutely not to be missed for music and theatre fans. Some events are sure to sell out quickly, so we recommend booking early to avoid disappointment.”

Other highlights of the Big Screen season include:

The Matrix – 20th Anniversary: From July 12

Pavarotti – Plus Satellite Q&A with exclusive content (Live): Saturday, July 13

Glyndebourne 2019: The Barber of Seville: Sunday, July 14

Jaws: From July 18

NT Live: The Lehman Trilogy: Thursday, July 25

Andre Rieu’s 2019 Maastricht Concert: July 27 and 28

RSC Live: Measure for Measure: Wednesday, July 31