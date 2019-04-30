Following on from the success of 2018’s arena tour of Star Wars: A New Hope Live with Orchestra, promoter Senbla will present the next installment of the Star Wars: Film Concert Series.

The second film released in the franchise, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, will be performed live in UK arenas featuring Oscar®-winning composer John Williams’ musical score performed live to the film.

Since the release of Star Wars: A New Hope more than 40 years ago, the Star Wars saga has had a seismic impact on both cinema and culture, inspiring audiences around the world with its mythic storytelling, captivating characters, groundbreaking special effects and iconic musical scores composed by Williams.

Fans will be able to experience the scope and grandeur of the beloved Star Wars films in a live symphonic concert experience, as the Star Wars: Film Concert Series continues with Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, beginning at Manchester Arena on September 27, before moving on to Leeds on September 28

The battle for the galaxy intensifies in this thrilling fifth episode of the unfolding saga. As Imperial Forces launch an all-out attack on the Rebel Alliance, Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) flee to Cloud City where they are captured by Darth Vader.

Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) journeys to the mysterious, marshy planet of Dagobah, where the wise Jedi Master Yoda teaches the young hero the ways of the Force. Little does Luke know that all his Jedi training will be called upon so soon. A stunning revelation-- and a life-or-death battle with Darth Vader—awaits.

Legendary composer Williams is well known for scoring all eight of the Star Wars saga films, beginning with 1977’s Star Wars: A New Hope for which he earned an Academy Award® for Best Original Score. His scores for Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens were also nominated for Best Original Score. Star Wars: The Last Jedi was released on December 15, 2017, and was the UK & Ireland’s biggest film of 2017.

