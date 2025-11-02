Strictly Come Dancing will have a familiar face as a guest this week! 💃🕺📺

Cat Burns will swap Traitors Castle for Strictly tonight.

The Celebrity Traitors star is the music guest this week.

But what can you expect?

One of the breakout stars of Celebrity Traitors will be on Strictly Come Dancing tonight.

Cat Burns will be this week’s musical guest for the result show. It comes after she released her new album on Friday (October 31).

The singer-songwriter has also made it to the final of the very first edition of Celebrity Traitors. Fans can expect a super-sized conclusion to the blockbuster reality show this week.

Who is the performer on Strictly tonight?

Cat Burns appears on Strictly Come Dancing as tonight's music act. | BBC/Guy Levy

Cat Burns is set to perform during the results show for week six of Strictly Come Dancing. She will be the musical guest and is set to entertain audiences with the help of the Strictly pros.

The Strictly results show is due to start at 7.15pm this evening (November 2) and will see another star leave. The bottom two will be announced before the fifth dance-off of the season takes place.

Cat Burns appearance on Strictly comes days before the final of Celebrity Traitors. She is among the five players who have made it to the end of the very first edition of the BBC spin-off.

What songs is Cat Burns known for?

The singer-songwriter has made quite the impression during her time on Celebrity Traitors, however you may not be as familiar with her music compared to her traitorous antics.

Her breakout hit was the track go, which originally came out in 2020. It found success on TikTok and was part of the tracklist for her debut album in 2024: early twenties.

Cat Burns has also just released her second full length album on Friday (October 31). How To Be Human features tracks like There’s Just Something About Her and All This Love.

