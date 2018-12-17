Strictly Come Dancing winner Kevin Clifton is set to Burn the Floor in Halifax next year

BBC Strictly Come Dancing winner, Kevin Clifton, is set to headline the World’s leading Ballroom dance show, Burn the Floor, when it arrives at the Victoria Theatre Halifax on Tuesday 30 April.

The popular professional dancer, who has performed in Burn the Floor on Broadway, the West End, and all over the World, has high praise for the show.

He said: “Burn the Floor is the show that ignited a spark in me and changed me forever as a performer.

“Through Broadway, West End and touring all over the world this show has ripped apart the rule book, revolutionised our genre and inspired and shaped me as the dancer I am today.

"In 2019 I am delighted to say I am coming ‘home’ to Burn the Floor.”

Kevin will be joined by Strictly’s newest pro Graziano Di Prima, in the show that has revolutionised Ballroom style over the last two decades. Combining jaw-dropping choreography and ground-breaking moves, Burn the Floor will bring their famous, infectious and rebellious energy to the stage in their first ever UK tour.

From seriously romantic Waltz, to a futuristic Foxtrot, the passion of the Tango and Paso Doble cut right through. You will revel in the emotional power of the Cha Cha, the Samba and Jive, and be left breathless by the smoking, irresistible Rumba.n

Tickets for this show are available from £32 and can be purchased online at www.victoriatheatre.co.uk, or by calling the Box Office on 01422 351158.

