The Great British Bake Off is cooking up a brand new episode, and for one of the amateurs, it will be their last time in the famous tent. The theme for this week has been revealed by Channel 4.

Just seven bakers are left, and the final is starting to creep up on the horizon. The show is expected to run until early November, so there is still plenty of action left to come.

After chocolate week last week, the remaining amateurs are set to face some seriously tricky pastry challenges tonight (October 7). Channel 4 has confirmed the start time and when exactly it will end.

Recap what happened in the previous episode and remind yourself who left a week ago. But who is being tipped to leave next?

Gambling.com has issued its latest odds for The Great British Bake Off. See who is being backed to have a heartbreaking exit in pastry week.

1 . Hassan - eliminated Hassan was the first contestant to leave the bake off tent this year. He left at the end of GBBO episode 1 on September 2. | Channel 4/ Love Productions Photo: Channel 4/ Love Productions Photo Sales

2 . Leighton - eliminated Leighton was the second baker to leave the tent. He departed in biscuit week. | Channel 4/ Love Productions Photo: Channel 4/ Love Productions Photo Sales

3 . Pui Man - eliminated Despite her best efforts in the showstopper, Pui Man's time in the bake off tent came to an end in week three. She was eliminated during bread week. | Channel 4/ Love Productions Photo: Channel 4/ Love Productions Photo Sales