The Piece Hall to host inaugural Wellbeing and Community Festival

The Piece Hall in Halifax will host its first ever Wellness and Community Festival this April; a free two-day event which will help the local community get active and creative, as well as offering much-needed support services.

The courtyard of the Grade I listed building will host four different ‘zones’ for visitors to explore themed around Active, Creative, Support and Wellbeing on April 27 and 28.

From fitness fanatics to first timers, anyone looking to get moving can try their hand at a whole host of sports including all-adapted cycling, kurling, dance, tai chi, wheelchair basketball and yoga, and also pick up some tips from Sport For All and Threeways Sports Centre.

Visitors with a creative flair can try their hand at mindful colouring and stone carving, amongst other calming artistic activities.

An array of Support services will be on offer across the courtyard from charities Basement Recovery Project, Healthy Minds and Samaritans, and there will be food pop-ups and music from community choirs and local musicians.

Inspired by the contours and undulations of the local landscape, the public will be invited to collaboratively weave yarns and threads onto an interactive loom structure, building up natural elements through colour and texture.

Visitors can add their own message of hope for Calderdale onto a range of surfaces, which will be incorporated into the structure as it grows.

The Piece Hall Trust has received funding from the National Lottery Community Fund to assist in the delivery of the Festival.

Nicky Chance-Thompson, Chief Executive of The Piece Hall Trust said: “Tackling loneliness, isolation and supporting those with mental health issues is something The Piece Hall Trust feel passionate about.

"Through our Festival of Kindness event delivered with Mary Clear, the Real Junk find project, and various sleepouts to raise money for the homeless, we started the process of reaching out to the community.

"Building on this, we are really proud to deliver our first wellbeing and community event at The Piece Hall. It’s a great opportunity for all aspects of the community to come together and to learn and participate in some great activities.”

For more information visit www.thepiecehall.co.uk

