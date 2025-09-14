The Traitors Ireland has a firm favourite to win - but who is it? 🔪

The Traitors Ireland is about to start its third week.

A favourite has emerged in the bookies odds.

But who is being back to win?

The Traitors Ireland has proved to be quite the hit since it started at the end of August. The highly anticipated series has more than lived up to the hype.

British fans of the beloved reality series are still waiting for a UK release to be announced with the reason it is not available to watch yet being revealed. Find out more here.

Filmed at Sloane Castle, it is hosted by Derry Girls star Siobhán McSweeney. But who has emerged as the favourite to win?

When is The Traitors Ireland on this week?

The Traitors Ireland cast | RTE

The hit show is about to enter its third week on RTE. Starting at the end of August, the show returns today (September 14) for more episodes.

It will be on TV three times per week, it has been confirmed. It airs at 9.35pm per night on Sundays, Mondays, and Tuesdays.

The show reached its halfway point back on September 9 and will have 12 episodes in total. The final three episodes will start from next Sunday (September 21).

Who is the favourite to win The Traitors Ireland?

Following the end of the second week of episodes, Oyin Adeyemi, a model from Dublin, currently sits at the top of the betting odds, with the Faithful contestant having impressed in Tuesday’s (September 9) show by winning the shield during the latest mission. Oyin holds a narrow lead over Paudie Moloney (5/1), the retired prison officer from Limerick and one of the Traitors.

Sitting third in the betting is civil servant Andrew Moloney at 10/1, the son of Paudie who was chosen by his father to become a Traitor, with a large chasing pack then all tied at 14/1: Amy Meehan, Christine Duff, Faye Brennan, Kelley Higgins, Patrick Hughes, Vanessa Ogbonna and Wilkin Garcia.

Joe Lyons, spokesperson for Pundit Arena , said: “With six episodes having been screened, The Traitors Ireland is now in full swing, and we can announce Oyin Adeyemi is the current market leader to win at Slane Castle, having proven to be one of the most valued assets to Team Faithful as they attempt to topple the Traitors.

“Oyin’s star form has ensured her 4/1 price is the shortest in the market - with Traitor Paudie Moloney following closely behind at 5/1. Paudie’s son Andrew Moloney, meanwhile, is next in the betting at 10/1, but with there no doubt set to be plenty more twists and turns in the remaining episodes, his price could well shorten come next week...”

Can you watch the Traitors Ireland in the UK?

The show is being broadcast by RTE in its native Ireland and can be watched on RTE Player. However, the channel and on demand platform are not available outside of Ireland.

There has yet to be word of if the Irish version will also be available on BBC iPlayer, like other international editions. The Traitors US, New Zealand and Australia are available on the Beeb’s streaming service.

If you have a VPN, you could switch your IP location to Ireland and watch the latest episodes via RTE Player.

