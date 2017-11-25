A big Piece of Christmas fun

Christmas at the Piece Hall
The newly-restored grade-one listed Piece Hall in Halifax will burst with festive cheer this Christmas. The former cloth hall will provide the striking backdrop for a series of seasonal events in the grand Spiegeltent. There will be comedy from Justin Moorhouse, Gary Delaney, Alun Cochrane and Adam Kay (pictured), children’s entertainment, music and storytelling for all the family. The Night Market - a window light installation - starts on Saturday, November 25 and the Christmas Market opens for business on December 3.
thepiecehall.co.uk
