A mountain to climb to solve this drama

Pyrenees

Hebden BRidge Little Theatre from April 15-20, 7.30pm

A man is found lying in the snow at the foot of the Pyrenees. He remembers nothing, but believes he is British. Anna, a young woman from the British Consulate, is dispatched to confirm his nationality and piece together his identity. When Vivienne, a middle aged woman from Edinburgh arrives, she presents him with a history he doesn’t recognise. Is he who she says he is? Neil Lloyd, Annie Wade-Smith, Simon Reece and Sally-Anne Buck make up the cast. Director is Jenny Gore - Tickets hblt.co.uk