A poignant story that actress Catherine knows well

The Last Memory

Sowerby Bridge WMC, October 5, Hebden Bridge Little Theatre, October 12 (both 7.30pm)

Halifax playwright Alan Stockdill brings his powerful and poignant drama back to Calderdale. The piece is based on the real life story of his colleague Talking Stock producer Catherine Pasek and the relationship she had with her father Edwin Harrison when he developed Alzheimer’s. Catherine plays Lynne in the play while Keith Royston is Ernest. The play has been performed in front of NHS professionals by request. The Sowerby Bridge show is free; for Hebden Bridge tickets go to wegottickets.com/talkingstock