Menopause The Musical

Victoria Theatre, Halifax on Tuesday February 20.

Three stars of stage and screen are joining forces for this all-singing, all-dancing show that has sold out across the world.

Cheryl Fergison (Eastenders), Maureen Nolan (The Nolans), Rebecca Wheatley (Casualty) and Hilary O’Neil (ITV’s Copy Cats) will have you in stitches with one-liners about night sweats, hot flushes and memory loss, backed by an immediately recognisable soundtrack.