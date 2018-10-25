Bing Live!

Victoria Theatre, Halifax, November 10/11

Join Bing, Sula, Coco and Pando as they learn how to tell stories by pretending, dressing-up and singing songs. Flop and Amma are there to help, but in this magical world of make-believe things don’t always go according to plan. The CBeebies favourites are brought to life in a brand new stage production full of fun, laughter, music and magical puppetry. Bing Live! is the perfect first theatre trip for pre-schoolers and their families.

For tickets go to victoriatheatre.co.uk or call 01422 351158